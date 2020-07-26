Part 2: Which soon-to-be relegated stars should Arsenal target this summer?

As mentioned in Part 1, the teams that are heading for the drop are more than likely to cash-in on some players, and some of those would be a credit to Arsenal.

Emi Buendia was the pick of the bunch out of Bournemouth and Norwich’s side for me, but there is more selection from the likes of Aston Villa and Watford that could add to our side, although one of these sides will more than likely stay in the Premier League.

Villa have the upper-hand at present having climbed out of the drop-zone by one single goal in midweek, and they also have the most exciting players that the vultures would be looking at also.

Jack Grealish is heavily talked about, with Manchester United mooted as his destination, although his attitude may well be a problem. One player who I would love to see from Villa is John McGinn. The Scottish international is a regular outlet for goals and assists despite playing in a deeper role to the former, and with better players around him he would find much more space to get further up the pitch also.

Tyrone Mings impressive performances for England have also opened peoples eyes, and should we be signing further centre-backs along with the new arrival of William Saliba, he would be a great option also.

Watford also have a few worthy mentions, with the likes of Ismali Sarr, Gerard Delofeu and Doucoure, and it is the latter that would bring the most to our side.

The midfielder is a sight for sore eyes, and the perfect enforcer that our midfield has lacked this season. While Granit Xhaka has improved since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, he doesn’t bring enough guile, and if Thomas Partey is no longer an option, Doucoure may well be the next best avaialable.

I wouldn’t be against signing either Sarr or Delofeu, although I would prefer the latter to play in behind the striker, as opposed to up front or on the wing, and while Ismaili does look a talent at 22 years-old, we are already stacked with talent on the wings at present.

Who would you take from Aston Villa or Watford?

Patrick