Part one: Arsenal targets to watch as Bundesliga returns this week

The Bundesliga is set to return on Saturday, with many eager to set their eyes on live football for the first time in months, but which Arsenal targets are to be involved?

We are linked with moves for a number of players in the coming window, and while the majority of those reports will prove to be untrue, you can’t help to be excited about the possibility.

My favourite supposed target is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who is a delight to watch. The creative talent isn’t believed to have a release clause in his contract, of which he has two years remaining on. The 20 year-old is equally adept at playing in a deep role, behind the striker or on the wing, and has an exceptional eye for goal. His side are away at Werder Bremen on Monday evening.

RB Leipzig take on Freiburg on Saturday, and that will definitely be strongly watched by a number of Premier League clubs. Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano are both linked with a number of other top clubs in Europe, while Ibrahima Konate is also believed to be on our radar, but has only recently recovered from injury, and may also be one to watch in the coming weeks.

Borussia Dortmund are always worth a watch, as they have an amass of exciting players, but two that could well be on their way to Arsenal are Mario Gotze and Achraf Hakimi.

The latter is an exciting right-back who is currently on loan from Real Madrid. The 21 year-old has been impressing in Germany but has the overly-consistent Dani Carvajal to challenge for a first-team role at his parent-club, and with Bellerin linked with an exit he could potentially be on our radar.

Gotze on the other hand has lost his role as a regular in the first-team, and looks set to leave the BVB on a free transfer. Our club has been linked with his signature a number of times over the years, and this may be our best chance yet to land the German international.

There is more less-known players to come in the next chapter of our Bundesliga’s ones to watch, but who from the above will you be keeping a closer eye on? Are any of the above realistic targets for the coming window?

Patrick