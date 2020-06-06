Part one: two Arsenal legends feature in Mirror Sports’ top 20 greatest ever Premier League stars

The Premier League is one competition that has been built on the reputation of several top-quality players developed from around the world.

The English top-flight has seen its fair share of footballing talents since the competition started, especially since it was rebranded a few decades ago.

Arsenal and several other teams have continued to be led by players who are undeniably very talented and perhaps even more talented than their counterparts in other leagues.

I say this because the Premier League is highly regarded and some people even believe that it is the best in the world.

Arsenal has had their fair share of top quality stars and although picking the right list of the best players in the competition would never be able to satisfy everyone, Mirror Sports has compiled a list of top 20 of the greatest ever players to play in the Premier League.

In part one, the list is made up of the last 10 players counting from numbers 11-20 and two Arsenal legends made the cut.

Patrick Vieira was named as number 11 on the list after the Frenchman’s arrival at Arsenal sparked an era of serious challenges for the Premier League title with Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominant Manchester United side.

Vieira won three Premier League, three FA Cup and three FA Community Shields at Arsenal.

Dennis Bergkamp was the second Arsenal legend who made the list at number 19.

The Dutchman was one of the most flamboyant footballers on the pitch in his playing days at Arsenal.

He helped Arsenal to win three Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, and three Community Shields, among other honours.

I have to say that I am stunned that Bergkamp is at 19, I would have had him in the top five easily. I will be waiting eagerly for the top ten to see who else is on the list and will publish that shortly.