Part two: Arsenal targets to watch as Bundesliga returns this week

Earlier we brought you a list of players to watch who are supposedly linked with a move to our club, with those most talked about in the previous article, but this list of Arsenal targets are much less talked about.

Some of you may recall the recent links to sign Evan N’Dicka, with the young giant operating at both left-back and as a CB. The 6ft 3″ is believed to have been looked at with Mikel Arteta keen on having left-footed options in defence, but while Pablo Mari looks favoured to join the club, he may well be worth keeping an eye on just in case.

Schalke defender Jean-Clair Todibo is also believed to be on our radar. The 20 year-old joined Schalke on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season this winter, and has impressed in his limited appearances thus far.

Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica isn’t currently linked with Arsenal, but has been likened to a pre-Man United Alexis Sanchez (the player from before he ruined his career and left our club). Liverpool are currently linked but he could well be one to watch regardless.

Denis Zakaria is currently being linked with Atletico Madrid as a possible replacement for supposed Arsenal target Thomas Partey. We are believed to be keen on the Ghanaian, but the finance needed to secure the deal may well be an issue, and Zakaria would be a decent alternative for a lower fee.

Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is another being linked with our club. He’s one of a number of talents in the side, which means he is somewhat overlooked for plaudits, but the 26 year-old is a sheer talent, and may well be an alternative to Dani Ceballos, who looks likely to return to Real Madrid this summer after his loan.

Who will you be keen to keep an eye on this weekend? Will Leipzig be the team to watch for most Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window?

Patrick