Partey and Elneny could return to Arsenal soon as AFCON reaches its final group games

Arsenal could welcome Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey back to the club soon, as both players risk being eliminated from the AFCON.

Ghana and Egypt are traditional powerhouses of African football, but they have struggled in the current competition.

Egypt has won just one of their two matches in the competition and has to win their last group game to confirm passage to the next round.

Ghana is winless after two group games after losing to Morocco and picking up just a point in their next match against Gabon.

That leaves them needing more than a win in their next game against Comoros to qualify for the knockout stages.

The Sun says Arsenal would pay close attention to the final round of group stage matches.

While the Gunners wish their players the very best, it is possible that they would return home sooner than expected.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having Partey and Elneny back would be a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of finishing this season well.

We have missed them in the last few games and the outcome would probably have been different if we had them on the team in the match against Liverpool.

They would likely still miss the return leg this week, but an early return from the AFCON would be good news to us.

 

  1. Gunz says:
    January 18, 2022 at 7:20 pm

    Ghana are currently 1-0 down now I hope Arsenal should prepare a private jet air lift him immediately

    Reply
  2. fairfan says:
    January 18, 2022 at 8:03 pm

    Because of long standing recruitment failures we ended up with AMN, Torreira, Willock, Elneny, Willian, Guendouzie, Nelson and Kolasinac. In two weeks we will have both Partey and Xhaka as well as Elneny back so surely we can box on for two weeks with who we have.
    Throwing more panic money around like we did with 60m Auba in Jan 2018 or 72m Pepe in July 2019 is not the answer either. If we do bring in anyone make sure its a short term loan only… try before buy.

    Reply
    1. ACE says:
      January 18, 2022 at 8:31 pm

      It is transparently obvious to most rational Arsenal
      fans that Champions League futbol won’t be
      attainable with both Xhaka and El Neny playing
      meaningful minutes in the second half of the
      season. If Edu and MA are in fact convinced of this
      ridiculous notion than AFC quite frankly don’t deserve
      to be one of the top 4 clubs at seasons end.

      The following midfielders, although expensive are
      available and would immediately make Arsenal
      serious top 4 contenders.

      Y. Bissouma
      B. Guimaraes
      R. Sanchez
      Y. Tielemans
      A. Tchouameni

      Yet Arsenal are looking @ overpriced, overrated and
      difficult loan signings to add depth.

      SMMFH over and over

      Reply
  3. Awhy says:
    January 18, 2022 at 8:04 pm

    Ghana is 1 goal down and also one man down… Unless they score 2 goals in the 2nd half they are out… Looking forward to Partey early return from Afcon.

    Reply
  4. John Legend says:
    January 18, 2022 at 8:46 pm

    I wish Partey well but I want him back soonest.

    Reply
    1. Gabriel says:
      January 18, 2022 at 9:16 pm

      Confirmed. Ghana are out. So expect Partey back soon.

      Reply
  5. John Legend says:
    January 18, 2022 at 8:53 pm

    Partey should return tonight please.
    We have a game to win on Thursday.

    Reply
  6. Awhy says:
    January 18, 2022 at 8:59 pm

    Ghana out, Partey expected back in London.

    Reply
  7. Fk says:
    January 18, 2022 at 9:28 pm

    So sad for him despite bagging an assist for the equaliser to bring them back into the game,poor partey.

    Reply
  8. SueP says:
    January 18, 2022 at 9:31 pm

    A bit of a humdinger going on at Brighton v Chelsea

    Reply

