Partey and Elneny could return to Arsenal soon as AFCON reaches its final group games

Arsenal could welcome Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey back to the club soon, as both players risk being eliminated from the AFCON.

Ghana and Egypt are traditional powerhouses of African football, but they have struggled in the current competition.

Egypt has won just one of their two matches in the competition and has to win their last group game to confirm passage to the next round.

Ghana is winless after two group games after losing to Morocco and picking up just a point in their next match against Gabon.

That leaves them needing more than a win in their next game against Comoros to qualify for the knockout stages.

The Sun says Arsenal would pay close attention to the final round of group stage matches.

While the Gunners wish their players the very best, it is possible that they would return home sooner than expected.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having Partey and Elneny back would be a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of finishing this season well.

We have missed them in the last few games and the outcome would probably have been different if we had them on the team in the match against Liverpool.

They would likely still miss the return leg this week, but an early return from the AFCON would be good news to us.