Partey and Gabriel to rejoin team as Arsenal’s injury list clears

Considering the ridiculous amount of injuries that Mikel Arteta has had to deal with since the new season began, it is amazing to think that Arsenal could have a full complement of fit players for Arteta to choose from by the time we play our next League game.

Of course the one we have all been waiting for is the reappearance of Thomas Partey, who has only played two full games for Arsenal since his deadline day arrival. The official news from Arsenal.com said….

Thomas is now back in full training with the squad after recovering from an injury to his left thigh. Thomas will continue to work hard to establish match fitness after being out of action for a month. He will be assessed regarding his availability ahead of Saturday’s match.

Personally I doubt that he would play a full game in the FA Cup against Newcastle, but he could get some minutes to prepare him ahead of our next against Crystal Palace one week from today.



We are also expecting to see our other big signing Gabriel Magalhaes return to action for that games as well, after showing no ill effects from his brush with the coronavirus. They said…

Gabriel previously tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling well and is showing no signs of illness. Only on the successful completion of the necessary protocols and medical checks in the coming days will Gabriel be able to return to full training with the squad.

Having these two back will be a big boost for Mikel Arteta, and he can at last pick his very best team from the a fully fit squad. At this moment we have no players in the teatment room, and long may it continue.

Palace had better watch out!

