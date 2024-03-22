Partey and Tomi given vital minutes in behind-closed-doors friendly defeat

Arsenal lose to QPR 4-0 behind closed doors

11 of our first team players are currently away with their countries for the first international break of 2024 and with our big game against Manchester City at The Etihad coming up, Mikel Arteta and mostly under-21s players had a chance to go to QPR’s training facility and play a match behind closed doors. QPR, who fielded a strong team against the Gunners, ended up walking away 4-0 winners.

After signing a new contract with the club and making his way back from injury Takehiro Tomiyasu got to play 45 minutes of football to hopefully help him get some minutes into his legs and make sure he is able to be in contention when we travel to Manchester, and Thomas Partey was also another first team player who was able to get 60 minutes into his legs after being out with a injury for a long period of time.

According to Arsenal.com, Partey had the first chance of the game but couldn’t find the back of the net. It took half an hour for QPR to find the back of the net from a cross into the box and was helped on by a deflection and the ball crossed the line to make it 1-0.

Partey had another chance to equalise but his shot was clipped over the top for Jimi Gower and over the bar with a left footed volley. We continued to push but went into the dressing room behind at half time 1-0. Tomiyasu had a full 45 minutes but was taken off at half time, with the manager easing him back into play after being out from injury.

The home side started the second half off well and QPR’s Frey managed to make it 2-0 after poking the ball into the roof off the net from the cross.

It was 3-0 with half an hour remaining after another cross cut through the defence and landed at the feet of Dixon-Bonner who put the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 3-0 to QPR.

Partey was then replaced just after an hour and the boss decided he would give his substitute bench some minutes bringing on under-21s players and giving a few young lads a run out. QPR managed to tie up the game 4-0 in the 88th minute when Ziyad Larkeche put the ball past our goalkeeper.

A tough game for our boys but a good run out for them all too and a good challenge for the younger boys to take on. Positive news to hear Partey and Tomiyasu got a run out and will hopefully be in contention for the City game and from here forward.

Arsenal team at QPR: Ejeheri (Rojas 46), Nichols (Dudziak 64), Robinson, Foran, Tomiyasu (Quesada-Thorn 46), Partey (Kabia 64), Lewis-Skelly, Gower (Bandeira 64), Cozier-Duberry (Oulad M’Hand 64), Butler-Oyedeji, Kamara (Rosiak 64)

Daisy Mae

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right nowCheck out DublinArsenal’s latest podcast – ARSENAL BACK ON TOP!

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…