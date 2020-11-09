Partey awaits scan results and will miss international duty

Daily Mail claims that Thomas Partey will skip this international break and remain with Arsenal as he looks to make a quick recovery from the thigh injury that he suffered against Aston Villa.

The Ghanaian was unable to finish Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Villans as he was injured during the game.

The Gunners don’t know the extent of the injury yet, and the midfielder will be asked to do a scan before they take the next step.

Mikel Arteta admitted that he didn’t know if the midfielder will leave for the international break this month, however, the report claims that he will be unable to join the Ghanaian team as they face Sudan in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

The midfielder will, instead, remain in London and continue to receive treatments for the injury.

Arteta was asked about the midfielder after the match.

‘We don’t know [the extent] of it,’ the Spaniard said via Mail Online.

‘We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let’s wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.

‘I don’t know [if he will go away with Ghana now]. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.’