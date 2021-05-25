Partey caught flouting covid rules at end of season illegal party

Thomas Partey may have landed himself in hot water after he was caught partying following Arsenal’s last game of the season.

This is the Ghanaian’s first season at the Emirates and he struggled to help the club achieve something.

They finished the campaign with a 2-0 win over Brighton, but it wasn’t enough to help them secure European football in the end.

They finished the season in the 8th position and will now plot to finish inside the top four next season.

Arsenal’s players should be reflecting on a poor season after their final match of the campaign, but it seems Partey found a reason to celebrate and partied.

Sun Sports reports that a video posted by a stunning model on Snapchat shows the Ghanaian with large jewellery on his neck partying in a nightclub.

Night clubs are still not allowed to operate in England and parties are restricted to just six people.

The party looked full of people who were all mask-less and that could land Partey in some serious trouble.

The report says Arsenal has reacted to the incident and released a statement which reads:

“We are taking this matter seriously.

“All our players are regularly reminded of their responsibilities.

“We are dealing with the matter internally and will not make any further comment.”