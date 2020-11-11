Partey chooses the Premier Legend he wants to emulate at Arsenal

Thomas Partey to Arsenal was one of the biggest transfers of the summer and he had already shown us what he can do when he was a player for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top flight.

The Ghanaian is now on the books of Arsenal, and he is one of the summer signings that have been tipped to make an impact and to go on and attain legendary status.

Players usually have some other stars that have come before them that they can look up to and draw inspiration and Partey has chosen one former Premier League star that he will like to model his reputation after.

The midfielder claims that he will like to emulate former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien and attain legendary status in the Premier League.

He says he grew up watching the midfielder fight for every ball in the Premier League and now he is here to make his mark.

“He’s a fantastic midfielder,” the midfielder told Arsenal.com.

“He fights for every ball, he’s a great legend. For me, he’s one of the best midfielders that we’ve ever had in Africa.

“I think we’ve all seen what he has done at Chelsea, what he has done for the Black Stars and for me, he’s my idol.

“I grew up watching Michael Essien, [Sulley] Muntari, the Ayew brothers – they are the people I look up to and they made a lot of impact on Ghanaians. I think this is my moment and I have to make sure I take it.”