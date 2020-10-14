Partey confident of not being weighed down by expectations

Arsenal has finally unveiled Thomas Partey after his deadline day move and the Ghanaian isn’t worried about meeting expectations.

The former Atletico Madrid man joins the Gunners as the final piece of the jigsaw in Mikel Arteta’s team and a lot of expectations have been placed on him.

The Gunners have done well since Arteta became their manager and the club is confident that their former midfielder has what it takes to return them to the top of English football.

That is why they splashed 50 million euros to activate the release clause of Partey.

The Ghanaian has been one of the best box to box midfielders in Europe for some time now and the club’s fans expect him to make their team even better, the midfielder has no problems with such an expectation.

He was delighted by the reception he received from the fans following the news that he had signed for them and he said as quoted by the Mail Online:

‘I wasn’t here but I felt like I was already here so it was a great feeling,’ Partey said of the reaction to his signing he has seen while on international duty ahead of his first day at Arsenal on Tuesday.

‘I know that working hard and giving all of my best in every game will determine if I live up to their high expectations.’