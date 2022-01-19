Partey could be back in time for Arsenal’s match against Burnley

Ghana has been eliminated from AFCON, and that is good news to Arsenal, who can now welcome Thomas Partey back.

The midfielder is one of the most important players for the club, and his departure has seen the Gunners contemplate adding another player in his position to their squad.

Ghana is one of the powerhouses of African football, and we had expected them to compete for the title.

However, they won no group match after succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of minnows, Comoros.

It is an embarrassing way to exit the competition, but it is not such bad news for Arsenal.

The Sun says he is likely to miss the Carabao Cup semi-final return leg against Liverpool, but he should be back in London in time for Arsenal’s weekend game against Burnley.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Unfortunately, Partey couldn’t help Ghana remain in the AFCON beyond the group stages.

However, their dismal showing in the competition is a blessing to Arsenal, who can now have him back sooner than we expected.

Interestingly, he has missed no Premier League game after our North London Derby was postponed. Hopefully, his return will help the team to beat Burnley.