Partey forced Arsenal to delay a first-team debut for their exciting prospect

Highly-rated Charlie Patino was in line to make his Arsenal debut in their Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon, but Thomas Partey’s request to be involved in the game forced Mikel Arteta to drop him.

The young Englishman has been hailed as the biggest talent in Arsenal’s academy at the moment.

He has been training with their first team for a while now and it looked like Arteta will unleash him against the English minors.

However, Football London claims Partey asked to be involved in the match and Arteta had to drop him.

Arsenal will still play another game in the competition and the FA Cup begins later in the season.

Patino will hope another chance opens up for him to get his first-team debut for the club this season.

For now, he continues to be the star of the Arsenal youth teams and there has been no sign that the Gunners will allow him to leave them on loan as a part of his development.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe show Arteta knows when to give a first-team chance to budding youngsters at the club.

The two Englishmen will also serve as an inspiration for Patino as he waits for his time.