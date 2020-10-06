Partey gets rough goodbye after posting a farewell message to Atletico fans

Arsenal left it late, but the Gunners still managed to complete the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closed yesterday.
But his late move from the club hasn’t gone down well with the Atleti fans and they let him know that after he posted his farewell message to them.
The Ghanaian has been at the Spanish side since he first moved to Europe in 2012 and can rightly consider them his local team.
However, when Arsenal began to show interest in signing him, he warmed up to the idea and although he would not force the move, he was waiting for Arsenal to reach an agreement with the Spanish side.
The Gunners had been on the trail of the former Atletico Madrid man all summer as they looked to bolster their midfield.
They had several offers for his signature turned down by the Spaniards who insisted that they had to pay his 50m euros release clause.
The Gunners finally paid the release clause late last night and he officially became their player before the transfer window closed.
The move was a shock one for his former team and their fans have slated him for betraying them.
Some of the comments, as published by the Sun, on his farewell posts include: “It really pisses me off that you leave, I really liked you as a player, but unfollow”
Another fan tweeted: **** you on the island. Ungrateful rat”
One more wrote: “Goodbye, **** you! If you had done things well I wish you the best, but this way you hurt the team, You are a traitor and our enemy”
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ozil offered to pay to keep on gunnersaurus lol good lad.
Ozil runs a good PR Department. I’ll give him that much.
That is excellent news, Rory!!! Nice one, Mesut 👌
He definitely does Trudeau! I know great news sue!! 😋
Is this true though? If so, it is a good thing he has done!
ok so this makes me laugh, it really does.
It’s been reported, pretty much everyday of this window that we we’re going for him.
It was also said that we tried to open negotiations for TP a few times this window and they said no, no negotiating, release or no player!
Then they come in for LT, we ask again and we got the same response. La liga rules state that a player can leave for his release fee at any time.
You don’t even need to inform the club, just La liga, which the club done.
Personally i think that AM were more surprised that we came up with the money in full to meet the release when we were penny pinching through the Aouar negotiations.
I just cannot believe that they didnt have a clue it might happen, thats just naivety on whole new levels.
Exactly, Val. No chance Partey was not brought up during the Torreira discussions. I can see Simeone being furious because maybe it wasn’t communicated that there would be a chance we’d go after Partey, but the entire club has adopted this stance and painted us as the villains. Which I’m actually perfectly okay with. Better than being seen as softies. (lets just hope we arent interested in any of their players in the near future!)
I dont think it would matter if we was, aslong as they have release clauses that are reasonable, just activate it and piss them off some more XD
OT:once again Saint-Étienne have gone public slamming Arsenal,apparently a while back both parties had agreed another season loan for Saliba but administration’s problems on Arsenal’s side made it impossible to complete the deal before the end of deadline day??
Yes, such a ridiculous feign outrage by AM. It was no secret we were interested in Partey, and I’m sure they knew that his head was turned by Arsenal interest.
We spent the early part of the window talking with them, and picked up discussions again with the Torerria loan. They were not interested in a swap (as is their right) or anything other than paying his release clause, as they made well known to Arsenal.
So when Arsenal finally pay the transfer fee, now AM are surprised, offended, butt-hurt, whatever. They are lucky Arsenal didn’t cancel the LT loan as well. Arsenal were well within their rights to say “Now you have 45 million, so pay up for Torerria; either Loan fee or the obligation to buy at years end.”
Guess they forgot they insisted the clause be paid, so Arsenal did and glad they did it through La Liga offices and left AM in the cold. That element of ruthlessness is a nice touch finally.
I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player…
The guy knows the game.
Ozil could wear the gunnersauras suit. It’s probably the only way he’d get on the pitch match day
YES BUT HE WOULD HAVETO MOVE! (as in run around!) Thats why it can never happen!
Those were the kind comments. Lots of blatantly racist ones. Shows they never deserved him.
Bullshit.
Generalising about hundreds of thousands of ATM supporters based on a few dozen people on twitter is as idiotic as racism. I was on their reddit page and not a single racist comment, and most of the blame was put on ATM by vast majority of their fans and not on Thomas who they understand wanted one big final pay day in the richest league in the world.
Yup, by calling out racism, I’m the real racist. Nice and original 😂. And my comment was not aimed at the entire fanbase but at the people who posted, but keep going. It’s entertaining watching you try to deny any racism directed at our own player. I just knew I’d trigger somebody with this, ha!
👍👍
Could you point out which are the “blatantly racist” ones and why they are racist??
No, I’m not going to post a bunch of Twitter links. Do the work yourself. You have the same internet I do. That’s two comments now that would rather deflect than confront. I love 2020. Let’s see how many people get angry about this next statement… “Black Lives Matter” 😉
I agree rsh black lives matter the lives of all the good people of this world regardless of race or ethnic background or religion.
That statement doesn’t make me angry being as I am not white.
I misread your comment. I thought you were referring to the fans comments in the article and The Suns article so I apologise for that.
I don’t use twitter and don’t intend to. Too many keyboard warriors, youths and vile people spreading their filth.
Tomas has served the Madrid club VERY well for years. What a bunch of idiot fans they have !!
I am sure the arsenal team will make him feel very welcome and help him keep his mind away from any nasty comments he may receive. I look forward to seeing him play.