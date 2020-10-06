Partey gets rough goodbye after posting a farewell message to Atletico fans

Arsenal left it late, but the Gunners still managed to complete the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closed yesterday.

But his late move from the club hasn’t gone down well with the Atleti fans and they let him know that after he posted his farewell message to them.

The Ghanaian has been at the Spanish side since he first moved to Europe in 2012 and can rightly consider them his local team.

However, when Arsenal began to show interest in signing him, he warmed up to the idea and although he would not force the move, he was waiting for Arsenal to reach an agreement with the Spanish side.

The Gunners had been on the trail of the former Atletico Madrid man all summer as they looked to bolster their midfield.

They had several offers for his signature turned down by the Spaniards who insisted that they had to pay his 50m euros release clause.

The Gunners finally paid the release clause late last night and he officially became their player before the transfer window closed.

The move was a shock one for his former team and their fans have slated him for betraying them.

Some of the comments, as published by the Sun, on his farewell posts include: “It really pisses me off that you leave, I really liked you as a player, but unfollow”

Another fan tweeted: **** you on the island. Ungrateful rat”

One more wrote: “Goodbye, **** you! If you had done things well I wish you the best, but this way you hurt the team, You are a traitor and our enemy”