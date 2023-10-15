Partey hands Arsenal a fresh injury concern while on international duty

Thomas Partey has given Arsenal an additional injury scare while on international duty with Ghana. The midfielder had recently returned from an injury before the international break but was still included in the Ghana squad.
As a precaution, Arsenal sent a medical staff member to accompany him to the Ghanaian camp for their matches during this international window. Partey was selected to start their friendly match against Mexico and completed the first half. However, Football London reports that there are concerns as he did not appear for the second half, raising suspicions that he may have sustained an injury during the first half of the game.
The report does not provide details on the midfielder’s condition, but there is apprehension at Arsenal that he may have suffered another injury.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey cannot return from the break with an injury because it will be a big blow to us as a club.
The midfielder has been one of our key players since he was at the club and changed the game against Manchester City when he came on.
Hopefully, he was taken off from the match as a precautionary measure and is fit enough to play when he returns from the break this week.
Am not sure there was any injury concern as the African country made a tactical change in terms of a more attacking set up as both team were still lock nil all at halftime.
The Ghanaians may have underestimated the Arsenal man contribution as they went for the jugular which backfired in spectacular fashion, as the Mexican squeezes in two in the world class player absence.
He is expected to play against the United states on Tuesday.
That’s how I was made to understand it, though I could be wrong.
That is a relief to hear and though I too dont know for certain, your post sounds far more likely to be true than the concern for PARTEYS fitness alleged in the article.