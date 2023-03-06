Partey insists Arsenal’s young players are now experienced enough

Thomas Partey is one of the senior players in the current Arsenal squad and is expected to always lead the younger lads in the group.

The midfielder has been in fine form this term as Arsenal looks to end their wait for another Premier League crown.

At 29, Partey is one of the oldest members of the current Arsenal group and has a lot of experience in professional football.

He and Granit Xhaka are role models in the dressing room and on the pitch and the young players will look to them for guidance.

However, the Ghanaian believes they have been around for some time and are now mature enough.

Partey said via The Independent:

“Well, I think now they are not younger players any more.

“They have experience. They have been playing for a long time. They are mature. I think it is time for them to be able to achieve whatever they want to achieve. That is their dream. I think they are all ready to achieve this.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our performance in the league this season shows we have what it takes to deliver and everyone who has stepped on the pitch deserves credit.

The current Arsenal team is one of the best we have seen in a long time and we can be sure it will keep improving and more of our youngsters will become mature.

