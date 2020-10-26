Partey is even better than Vieira in this area reckons his former coach

Thomas Partey’s former coach, Tony Lokko, has compared the new Arsenal signing to the club’s legend, Patrick Vieira, but he claims that the Ghanaian is more skilful than the former Arsenal captain.

Since Vieira left the Gunners, the club has struggled to find a defensive midfielder that can play box to box as the Frenchman did for them.

Several players have been signed by the club, but they have all failed to make the desired impact.

Partey emerged as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe over the past two seasons and he was one of Arsenal’s top transfer target in this transfer window.

The Gunners struggled but they eventually signed him on the final day of the window.

He is seen as the final piece of the jigsaw for Mikel Arteta and with time, he is expected to show how good he is and why Arsenal activated his release clause.

Lokko was speaking to the Sunday Mail and he said: “I believe he’s going to have a big impact.

“I see him play like Vieira. But he is more skilful.

“Vieira was a ball-winner but, with Thomas, he is more offensive.

“Thomas is kind-hearted. He is not the type to get angry. Very focused. A good listener.

“He always wants to learn more. And he will not relent on something until he is able to do it. Now he has.

“He is now the Thomas that I expected.”