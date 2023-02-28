Partey is still a doubt for Arsenal’s game against Everton Arteta confirms

Thomas Partey has returned to training from the injury that has seen him miss the last few games for Arsenal, but the midfielder is still a doubt for their game against Everton tomorrow.

The Toffees were the second club to beat the league leaders this season, so Arsenal will have vengeance on their minds when both clubs meet.

Jorginho has done well in the absence of Partey in the last few games, but the Ghanaian midfielder is clearly one of the essential cogs in the Arsenal wheel.

The club would love to have him back for the match, but Mikel Arteta says he might not be on the pitch.

The gaffer said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He hasn’t trained much, he’s only had a session.

‘He will train today so it is what it is. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get the rhythm.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been one of our key players; everyone around him has more confidence when he plays.

The Ghanaian will have many more matches to represent us, so we should only rush him back if he is ready.

Arteta is in the best place to decide if the midfielder is good to go and we must trust him.

