Partey is worried about his Arsenal starting spot and could quit soon

Thomas Partey is reportedly growing concerned about his limited game time at Arsenal, especially with increased competition for places in the midfield.

For several seasons, Partey has been a crucial figure in Arsenal’s midfield. However, the club’s summer recruitment suggests a shift in their approach, possibly indicating they are looking to move on from him.

Unfortunately, Partey is currently dealing with an injury, which means he’ll need to fight for his spot in the first team when he returns. The competitiveness within Arsenal’s squad has intensified, making it challenging for him to secure regular playing time.

If Partey returns and finds his opportunities on the pitch severely restricted, Football Insider reports that he may not be willing to accept a bench role. In such a scenario, there’s speculation that he could consider leaving the club, with the possibility of requesting a transfer as early as the January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey knows several clubs wanted to add him to their squad in the summer and would not want to stay on the bench.

If we get a good offer, we can let the ex-Atletico Madrid man leave, as we have more than enough cover for him already.

However, it seems better to allow him to finish the campaign we need strength in depth while we compete in multiple competitions.

