Partey on fire for Ghana – could he debut against Man City?

Assisting Partey at the double!

Our deadline day signing Thomas Partey has been shining on international duty which hopefully will bode well when we return to the long-awaited Premier League action this weekend.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Thomas Partey played more than his part as his Ghana team thrashed out a 5-1 win in a friendly game against Qatar on Monday. Bagging himself two assists along the way.

Of course we love it when our players do well on international duty, but it would be amazing if like Gabriel, Partey could be given the chance to make his debut against Manchester City.

Perhaps he could also come out of the blocks firing, and even if he doesn’t score then he can assist the team in bagging the three points against one of our top four rivals.

It would be nice if Partey could stake his claim in the team from the off, but again we would not be angry at him if it took him time to settle, as long as it doesn’t take him too long then I am sure all will be forgiven.

After all the hype and uproar about him, I am excited to see exactly what he will bring to our team, and how the dynamic will evolve and maybe even change. There is no doubting his ability of course, but in a new country, at a new club, and with new teammates and surroundings to familiarise yourself with, time will tell as to how Partey will fit in to our team.

But the best possible way to get going of course is to bag a couple of assists for your national team before joining up with your club for the season. Here’s hoping he can carry his international form over, in what will be an exciting debut game for both Thomas and for Arsenal, whenever it will happen, I am sure. Gooners?

Shenel Osman