Partey ready and willing to make debut against Man City

Thomas to get the Partey started in training!

Arriving in London on Tuesday after he helped assist two goals for Ghana in their 5-1 thrashing of Qatar, the main question being asked is whether Thomas Partey will be part of our matchday squad on Saturday when we face Manchester City.

Speaking to the Arsenal website in his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the next few days will determine whether Thomas is part of the squad at all over the weekend or not. He stated:

“Well he was here just yesterday, he is getting familiar with everything around the club. Today he will have his first training session, so everything has to come really quickly for him. We knew that before we signed him that he is fit, he is very willing to start playing and we will see how he goes in the next few days.”

As if our team needed any more of a morale boost, Arteta was quick to point out that spirits are rather high at the moment, and I myself hope they remain high for a very very long time, he added:

“I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff. I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team. He got to know some of his team-mates [already]. Not all of them, because some are still on international duty but we will have everyone back today and it will be a good day for him to get to know everyone.”

Again, questions are raised as to how long it will take him to settle in, but with the positivity around the club and the players, I hope it wont be too long before we see his worth in Arsenal colours. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman