Partey sends message to Arsenal fans and some respond

Thomas Partey has sent a message to Arsenal fans ahead of his return from yet another injury.

The Ghanaian has yet to play for the Gunners this season after suffering an injury in preseason.

In his absence, Arsenal has made their worst possible start in more than five decades.

The midfielder is one of the players that they have signed recently to make them a top English club again.

He has been in fine form in the few matches that he has played for them so far.

He is expected to form a solid long-term partnership with Albert Sambi Lokonga, but he hasn’t been fit for Mikel Arteta to try it out.

The current international break has given him the chance to make a comeback and he has sent a message to the club’s fans saying that he was ready to play again.

He posted an image of himself in training on Instagram and captioned it: “Happy to be back with the team. Working hard is the way to achieve our goals this season”

This clearly delighted some of the club’s fans who commented about their happiness to have him back.

One fan wrote: “Happy to see you are back with the team bro.”

Another said: “Pray that you stay healthy for the remainder of the season”

A third fan added: “Yess Thomas , you & Lokonga gonna finally us a real pivot”