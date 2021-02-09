Partey set for Arsenal return as injury is not as bad as feared

Arsenal has been sweating over the fitness of Thomas Partey for much of the time that the Ghanaian has been at the club.

He joined them in the summer from Atletico Madrid, but he is yet to have a sustained run in the team.

After missing around 10 games for the Gunners, he returned to action recently, but he was unable to finish their last league game against Aston Villa.

With 15 minutes remaining in the match, he was replaced by Willian after suffering yet another injury.

The Gunners had been worried that he would be out for a while, but Football London claims his injury wasn’t as bad as first feared.

The report even claims that the former Atletico man might be ready to return to action when Arsenal faces Leeds United at the weekend.

Partey has formed an effective partnership with Granit Xhaka at the Emirates this season.

With Mikel Arteta looking for his best starting XI, the Ghanaians continued availability will help the Spanish boss set his team up in his preferred tactical formation.

Partey has made 11 league appearances for Arsenal this season. More will come as the campaign progresses.