Partey set for Arsenal return as injury is not as bad as feared

Arsenal has been sweating over the fitness of Thomas Partey for much of the time that the Ghanaian has been at the club.
He joined them in the summer from Atletico Madrid, but he is yet to have a sustained run in the team.
After missing around 10 games for the Gunners, he returned to action recently, but he was unable to finish their last league game against Aston Villa.
With 15 minutes remaining in the match, he was replaced by Willian after suffering yet another injury.
The Gunners had been worried that he would be out for a while, but Football London claims his injury wasn’t as bad as first feared.
The report even claims that the former Atletico man might be ready to return to action when Arsenal faces Leeds United at the weekend.
Partey has formed an effective partnership with Granit Xhaka at the Emirates this season.
With Mikel Arteta looking for his best starting XI, the Ghanaians continued availability will help the Spanish boss set his team up in his preferred tactical formation.
Partey has made 11 league appearances for Arsenal this season. More will come as the campaign progresses.
His Injury was a knock apparently and wanted to come off as a precaution to make sure he isnt out for longer though his injuries are worrying as he has only played 11times this season.
OT. Is Arteta going to be in the job come the summer if results dont start coming in the league & if we were to go out of the Europa league they way we are playing?
Just wondering as results have been poor as has his man management of certain players and his loyalty to others. He seems to have an ego about the way to do things and doesnt seem to have the knowledge or leadership to get this team to be consistent & disciplined.
Wolves & Villa have did the double over us this season. We are in the bottom half again and we are half way through a crazy season we should of taken advantage of on a few occasions but we failed.
Starting to doubt Arteta, maybe I’m wrong but not confident with him in charge atm. Hope he changes my mind and I’m sure of many Gooners around the world.