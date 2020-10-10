Partey signing opens up ‘different systems’ for Arsenal boss

Thomas Partey will allow Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to play in different ways, according to former Premier League star Chris Sutton.

The Ghanaian joined the club from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day on Monday, with the North London side triggering his release clause of £45 Million.

Lucas Torreira moved in the opposite direction in a separate loan deal, having fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates, but Partey is expected to slot right in as a key player.

“I think the biggest thing when you sign a player he’s an upgrade on what Arsenal have,” Sutton told BBC’s Football Focus.

“He’ll be seen as an enforcer a defensive midfielder, but he’s better than that. He’s one he’ll always look forward with the pass and I think it gives Arteta the ability to play a number of different systems him coming in.”

Arsenal have opted to play with a back four once this season, in the win over Liverpool in the Capital One Cup, but it remains to be seen if the manager has long-term plans to change up the formation, although Partey is expected to bring much more protection to the defence from midfield.

I’m sure I’m not alone in anxiously awaiting just what he can bring to our side this season, whether in our current system or a new one, but I have no doubt that he will be a big improvement on our weakest area.

Will Partey see us revert to a back-four this season? Would a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 seem most likely given our squad options?

Patrick