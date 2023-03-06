Partey speaks about his persistent injury problems

Thomas Partey has hardly played up to 30 league games in a full season since he moved to Arsenal because he is constantly getting injured.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Gunners in the last few seasons and continues to prove to be an important member of their first team.

This season, his fitness has improved and the Ghanaian has played in 21 league games already for the Gunners.

The difference is clear as the club matches towards winning a league title by the end of the campaign.

Partey has now discussed why he struggled so much with persistent injuries when he first moved to the Emirates.

Partey tells Football London:

“Well, I think it’s adaption. If you go from a different league, normal things happen.

“I am working on everything, I am trying my best. I am trying to help the team any time I can. When I am ready and fit, I will be ready to help the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Partey for one game is usually a blow and we can see the difference he makes by our performances in the league this season because he has been fit for the majority of the campaign.

Hopefully, his days of poor fitness are behind him and we will have him available for matches between now and the end of the season.

Watch Arteta’s full emotional reaction to Arsenal amazing comeback against Bournemouth – “It was madness!”

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids