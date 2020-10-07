Partey talked about Arsenal midfielder during transfer negotiations

Thomas Partey has already planned to form a formidable midfield partnership with Granit Xhaka even before he became an Arsenal player.

The Athletic claims that the Ghanaian singled out the Swiss midfielder for praise while negotiating his proposed move to the Emirates with the club’s representatives.

It claims that while talks were ongoing about his preferred position if he moved to the Emirates, the midfielder told the Gunners that he enjoys playing in a double pivot deep-lying midfield position and he thinks that Xhaka would be his perfect partner.

Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s most impressive midfielders since he moved to the club and the Swiss midfielder has remained a key part of Mikel Arteta’s team so far.

He nearly left the club last season after falling out with the fans, but he remained and has won back some of the club’s fan base.

Partey finally joined the Gunners in a frenzied deadline day move, but he is away now on international duty with the Ghanaian national team.

Arsenal fans cannot wait to see him play for their team after the long pursuit.

His arrival will mean the likes of Mohamed Elneny will likely not have the chance to play for the club as much.