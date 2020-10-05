Partey tipped to join Arsenal and become the “best midfielder in Europe”

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero has hailed Arsenal’s capture of Thomas Partey as the Gunners close in on the signing of the Ghanaian midfielder.

The Spaniard said that the midfielder looks likely to become an Arsenal player before the end of today and he has tipped him to dominated European football.

Arsenal has struggled to land him for much of this transfer window, the stumbling block has been the player’s release clause which is £45m.

The Gunners had even considered alternatives to the midfielder. They made a move for Houssem Aouar and they were linked with a move for Jorginho too, both transfers ultimately failed to materialise.

They are now looking to complete a move for the Ghanaian and Sky Sports reports that they will likely make it happen before the 11 pm deadline today.

Montero thinks that Partey is well suited for the Premier League and highlighted his ability to attack, defend and score goals.

He told Sky Sports: “It seems Thomas Partey will be an Arsenal player by the end of the day. It seems Arsenal are going to pay the famous clause we’ve been talking about, more or less £45m.

“I think he’s going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe. He defends, he attacks, he scores, he is a typical box-to-box Premier League player. I think it’s going to be a very good investment for Arsenal.

“Simeone hoped he was going to be the future of Atletico Madrid, it seems he’s going to be the future of Arsenal.”