Partey tipped to join Arsenal and become the “best midfielder in Europe”

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero has hailed Arsenal’s capture of Thomas Partey as the Gunners close in on the signing of the Ghanaian midfielder.
The Spaniard said that the midfielder looks likely to become an Arsenal player before the end of today and he has tipped him to dominated European football.
Arsenal has struggled to land him for much of this transfer window, the stumbling block has been the player’s release clause which is £45m.
The Gunners had even considered alternatives to the midfielder. They made a move for Houssem Aouar and they were linked with a move for Jorginho too, both transfers ultimately failed to materialise.
They are now looking to complete a move for the Ghanaian and Sky Sports reports that they will likely make it happen before the 11 pm deadline today.
Montero thinks that Partey is well suited for the Premier League and highlighted his ability to attack, defend and score goals.
He told Sky Sports: “It seems Thomas Partey will be an Arsenal player by the end of the day. It seems Arsenal are going to pay the famous clause we’ve been talking about, more or less £45m.
“I think he’s going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe. He defends, he attacks, he scores, he is a typical box-to-box Premier League player. I think it’s going to be a very good investment for Arsenal.
“Simeone hoped he was going to be the future of Atletico Madrid, it seems he’s going to be the future of Arsenal.”
He’s a complete midfielder.
He tackles, dribbles, scores, whips long balls, gets MOTM awards (rare for B2B midfielder)
Oh and I forgot to mention he’s frigging fast!
Great piece of journalism, this article is really positive it makes dream again as a gunner. COYG
Well at the age of 27 Partey has 4 top years ahead of him. So we Gunners have a midfield strong man at last. I can only say PHEW….what are Arsenal hierarchy trying to do. Our hearts can only take so much. Oh I so wish we still had a functional Santi Cazorla to play with him.
He will be 28 next month. I think Arteta desperately needs a powerful midfielder who is intelligent and has plenty of experience in big European league, but Partey’s stamina would most likely drop significantly after a few years
He’s not even at the level of the prime Michael Essien currently, but Arteta doesn’t seem to want another midfielder
Glad we’ve finally made the move for Partey, apparently the Kola to Bayer Lev is off, so with only Torreira gone & possibly Sokratis that still leave us with 17 non-homegrown players so we need to get rid of another player or else someone gets left off the list (Guendouzi doesn’t count) before anyone says he’s leaving. Maybe Ozil off the list can’t think of any others.
Socratis will not be registered with
the first team if Arsenal are unable to
move him on.
And to think LC signed Soyuncu for
less $$$$ in the same window.
🤔🤑😩
We dont know what happen in future
If manutd dont buy maguire
Soyuncu maybe still playing at leicester under 21 or bench
Same like we dodge bullet for thomas lemar, who know mybe he will great for us or flop.
A+ transfer from Arsenal. Well done! Awaiting confirmation…. No last minute stumbles. Such an exciting signing.
If we get this done, I don’t want to hear a peep from the Kroenke out lot! Huge amounts spent in the last two seasons.
Very, very positive window from where I’m sitting.
I thought Aouar and Partey is what would have been a “Very, very positive window”, but before I press on, where are you sitting? 😀. Jokes aside, I’ll be really glad to hear we’ve completed the deal for Partey… we’re all set for the “party, after Partey”…… has been announced. 😁😀
A Bulgarian bus being pounded by rain…so perhaps everything seems positive in relation 😀
If Arsenal’s social media don’t announce that it’s Partey Time by the end of the day, I’ll be forced to downgrade my assessment.
Fabrizo just reported Partey in flying to London!!
This is the player i wanted all window, I’ll be one happy old man when i see this guy in an Arsenal shirt
Me too… and I thought we’d missed out! Omg I’m freaking out!!!!
And to be honest, I was not all there with Aouar, Sue you know I’ve always screamed for Partey all along. Not a single doubt he’s going to make us stronger. Waiting patiently
Very patiently 😁 I may even have a look at a flight tracker 😂
Seriously, this is excellent news, Kstix… the stuff dreams are made of!!!
Time to partey!
He really is a “tap-in merchant”, isn’t he? 😀😀
Ha, Tap In merchant at it
Partey ! Partey !
Eddie,fabrizio finally admits
Lol… I hope Lenohappy sees why I said he’s not trustworthy whenever it comes to Arsenal news.
The guy has no clue about Arsenal news
He was always Arsenal bound since KANU and Michael Essien gotbinto his head and convinced him to move here.
KANU still scoring from retirement.
It was why he had an agreement with Arsenal he wasn’t leaving Atletico except for us.
Even as a biased Gooner, I have to admit I found his insistence on Arsenal very odd. He could get in to pretty much any team in the world!
Not complaining of course!
He actually grew up with admiration for Kanu. He’s a big fan of Kanu.
Also I guess since Michael Essien also advised him, he knew he needed to make the move.
London is huge, and Arsenal have one of the largest fanbase in Africa, so I guess he knew he was ready to be with Arsenal
Any idea where Tom is? Pretty sure
he unequivocally stated ad naseum
that Arsenal were done in the
transfer window. 😂🤣😁
As recent apologies go I think he
owes you one there Eddie.
Lol… Tom is awaiting a 2nd rate Brazilian
Spot on Eddie👍 No more rants from me, I already prepared a long speech. Lol. Gotta rip that up now
Lol… I still wanna rant though but I guess I could bury it.
I’d love for us to sign Benrahma.
Though there’s time for that
Yeah,but truth be said xhaka is gonna be playing & i hope he plays our no.8
Funny enough ITKs term that people dislikes was actually the winner in all this. Been following AFCBell on Twitter for close to two months, he insisted Partey was coming to Arsenal when others backed out.
He said he’s actually closer to the player’s team and circle.
Man was the one who revealed Arsenal already assured TP they were going to activate his RC at the end of the window.
Arsenal needed to face other targets first so clubs won’t mug them if they see us pay 45 for Partey.
I had doubts tbh, a whole lot of people called him crazy.. When Ornstein came out to say it won’t happen, AFBell boldly called him out and said no disrespect to him but he’s clueless regarding the deal😂😂
Got lots of warning.
I had my doubts too, I only started believing him when I saw Kieron on his podcast making a live video call with the guy in charge of TP’s PR.
Man told Kieron KANU and Essien actually convinced TP, and he sounded confident and was laughing with Kieron.
All Arsenal had to do was wait till the end.
Arsenal is a dramatic club.
Wait, are we still allowed to moan and rant after 11pm? So I know what madness mode I’m switching into
Thax Eddie 4 always updating us bt a message to those who have higher ambitions,arsenal is older than us,always take arsenal things slowly
Seeing that he is good at everything else I’ve not seen a mention of him being able to create opportunities which is what we are severely lacking. So can he?
OT – pretty peeved about Gunnasaurous. I’ll always remember the day s/he shot me in the face with a t shirt.
Yeah I am.. the wallpaper on my phone is my son with Gunnersaurus for the very first time…I hope he’ll be back when we all return..
Got a good shot on him then 😆
Nah… I just have an overly large head.
The irony of it was I was sitting in someone else’s seat having a chat about AW should move on. Maybe s/he heard me. I had to give the t shirt to the persons who seat i was sitting in and walked back to mine with what looked like slapped cheek virus.
If s/he ain’t there when we return I’m gonna petition a statue.
This signing actually gives ceballos room to explore up field and create more while Partey seats back. Partey can also drive the attack as he’s an excellent box to box player. Ceballos has not been fulfilling his full potential because he’s been asked to sit back to protect the defence majority of the time.
Gotanidea- this is a huge and great signing. He will the best box to box mid in the prem. More importantly, he adds exactly what we’ve needed for ten years (power, discipline, talent). If his stamina drops, he can drop deeper in 3-4 years. If you’re not excited about this, you’re a miserable person/fan!