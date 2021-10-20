Partey tipped to make a return to Atletico like Griezmann

Thomas Partey has been tipped to make a return to Atletico Madrid like his former teammate, Antoine Griezmann has done.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners at the start of last season as they sought to add a top player to their midfield.

He has been one of Arsenal’s best players, but Todofichajes claims he is not entirely convincing at the Emirates.

This has opened the door for him to return to Spain, where Atletico remains interested in having him back.

The report says Diego Simeone is struggling to find the perfect midfield partner for Rodrigo De Paul.

He believes Partey will be the best partner of the Argentinian midfielder and is open to having him back.

Atleti has been more than happy to welcome back their former players and in recent times the likes of Fernando Torres and Diego Costa have returned there after spells in the Premier League.

Partey enjoyed a fine relationship with the Spanish club’s manager and would almost certainly return to the sort of form he displayed in Spain previously.

Atleti is watching him from Madrid and if they get any sign that Arsenal will entertain an offer for him, they will make their move for him even if it means taking the 28-year-old on an initial loan deal.