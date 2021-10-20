Partey tipped to make a return to Atletico like Griezmann

Thomas Partey has been tipped to make a return to Atletico Madrid like his former teammate, Antoine Griezmann has done.
The Ghanaian joined the Gunners at the start of last season as they sought to add a top player to their midfield.
He has been one of Arsenal’s best players, but Todofichajes claims he is not entirely convincing at the Emirates.
This has opened the door for him to return to Spain, where Atletico remains interested in having him back.
The report says Diego Simeone is struggling to find the perfect midfield partner for Rodrigo De Paul.
He believes Partey will be the best partner of the Argentinian midfielder and is open to having him back.
Atleti has been more than happy to welcome back their former players and in recent times the likes of Fernando Torres and Diego Costa have returned there after spells in the Premier League.
Partey enjoyed a fine relationship with the Spanish club’s manager and would almost certainly return to the sort of form he displayed in Spain previously.
Atleti is watching him from Madrid and if they get any sign that Arsenal will entertain an offer for him, they will make their move for him even if it means taking the 28-year-old on an initial loan deal.
He has never made an outstanding performance since his arrival. Partey was playing well for Athletico, but has never replicated that performance in the Emirates. I always say that Arteta is the main problem for lacklustre performances for most players
Problem is he hasn’t got a decent partner and now he is on his own in midfield. Used totally wrong and wasted at Arsenal.
Give him a better manager and the see what he can do
At Arsenal he’s been playing with:
-strange tactics
-poor teammates
-lazy and entitled players
-zero leadership on and off the field
-terrible medical staff
Not surprising he hasn’t reached his best with us.
All the four comments above, sums the situation up completely.
Fair comments above, and I wouldn’t be too surprised if a “short stay” happened here.
Upon arrival I bet T P never envisaged being the lone figure in midfield on occasions.
The above is no disrespect to Sambi, who I rate highly and he will grow into our side.
But Partey does get lumbered in the 4-1-4-1 formation when employed – or simply “when panic sets in” !
It seems to be coming more and more obvious that players are asked to set up in M A’s vison for the side – not actually where THEIR individual strengths lie.
No wonder I was always an avowed 4-4-2 man (as were The Arsenal for many (often successful) years (yes, the above accommodates Auba & Laca together up top – in the short term).