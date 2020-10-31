Atletico Madrid was given special permission to sign a new midfielder as a replacement for Thomas Partey and the Spaniards are set to land Arsenal transfer target, Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to Cadenaser.

Arsenal left it very late before they signed Thomas Partey and they only deposited his release clause with just a few minutes before the transfer window closed.

Atletico had virtually no time to find a replacement for him before the transfer window was shut, so La Liga gave them a month to find a replacement for the Ghanaian.

They have now found Kondogbia as one who will be able to replace him and the report claims that the transfer will be completed by Sunday.

Kondogbia has been an Arsenal target since the days of Arsene Wenger and he still remains on the club’s radar, claims Metro Sport.

The Frenchman will make the move this weekend for a reported 20 million euros fee.

He will be the latest player to be sold by Valencia in this transfer window as the Spanish side continues to auction their best players.

Lucas Torreira has been signed on loan by the Atletico this season, but the report claims that Atletico wanted him as a new member of their team, not as a replacement for Partey.