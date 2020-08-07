Partey to remain at Atletico Madrid unless Arsenal pay his full release clause

Arsenal will be unable to sign Thomas Partey this summer unless they are prepared to pay his release clause, reckons Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian has been Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield.

The Spaniard wants players that can make Arsenal a better team and he has identified Partey as the perfect midfielder for his side.

The Ghanaian has emerged as one of the top midfielders in world football with his fine performances for Atletico Madrid.

He still has a contract with the Spaniards and they also want him to renew his deal with them so that they can increase his release clause.

The Gunners have reportedly made a bid for him, but it has been turned down because it isn’t up to his release clause.

His current release clause stands at 50m euros and the Spaniards are adamant that he will not leave them if that is not met and that is what Romano has just updated.

Romano tweeted: “Thomas: Atlético told again… release clause (€50M) or he’ll stay.”

Arsenal will not have too much money to spend on one player in this transfer window and it remains unclear if they will be able to find a middle ground with the Spaniards.