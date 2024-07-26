Partey vows to fight for his spot in competitive Arsenal midfield

Thomas Partey recognises there is serious competition for playing time at Arsenal as he bids to stay fit this season.

The midfielder is one of the best at what he does in the Premier League, but his recurring injuries have been a significant problem for Arsenal.

The Gunners have relied on him when he is available, but in recent seasons, they have strengthened their midfield with additional signings.

This has reduced their reliance on Partey, who is now fighting for a spot in a star-studded Arsenal midfield.

When Partey was paired with Declan Rice in Arsenal’s midfield last term, they formed a formidable partnership, and many fans hope to see them play together regularly.

However, due to Partey’s injury history, he cannot be solely relied upon, and every player must compete for their place in the team. The Ghanaian midfielder is prepared for this challenge.

He said via the Hayters YouTube channel:

“We have a lot of players in that [central] position. Jorgi is playing good, I’m playing good, Dec is there, Martin also. And I think we also have other players that can come in and show the difference.

“We have to compete against each other. And at the end of the day, it’s the Mister [Arteta] that decides. With this competition, the team can get to the higher level that we want to be.

“I think this will help the team. When there is more competition in the team, the level of the team gets higher and we have to maintain that intensity, that level.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey remains one of our team’s best players, and when he is fit, he delivers superb performances.

However, before we trust him for long, he now has to convince us that he has overcome his fitness problems.

ADMIN COMMENT

