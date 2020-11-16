Partey was urged by unlikely source to snub Man United for Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor claims that he was contacted by Thomas Partey who named Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal as being interested in him, and he urged him to join the latter.

The Ghanaian international has been impressive since joining the club on Deadline Day last month, but his decision may have been swayed by a former striker of ours.

Adebayor left Arsenal to join Manchester City back in 2009, and was labelled all sorts of derogatory things such as a judas, with many Gunners believing that he left for money, and money alone.

The Togo international always admitted that he still had a love for Arsenal, but when scoring for the Citizens and running the entire length of the pitch to provoke our fans at the Etihad, you would have thought that all love was now lost.

That doesn’t appear to be the case however, as he supposedly told his African counterpart Partey to join the Arsenal ‘family’.

“He told me that some clubs in England namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have shown interest in him and he needs advice,” Adebayor said at an event in Ghana as seen on Youtube (via Goal).

“I advised him to go to Arsenal because I have had the opportunity to play there and I think it will be good for his development.

“Arsenal is more than a club, it is a family and I’m impressed with his performances so far in the Premier League.”

Will Arsenal fans ever consider Adebayor as anything other than a traitor or a judas?

Patrick