Partey yet to sign contract offer. Is it time for Arsenal to move on?

While Mikel Arteta has gone on record to say he wants Thomas Partey to remain at Arsenal, a key question still hangs in the air, why hasn’t the midfielder signed a new deal?
According to The Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor, Arsenal offered Partey what they considered a competitive contract nearly ten days ago. But as it stands, there is still no agreement between the parties. The delay isn’t due to a breakdown in communication, but rather a reflection of the caution from Partey’s side, this next contract could be the final big one of his career.
At 31, Partey is aware of the stakes. His representatives are reportedly keen to see the terms reflect both his quality and importance to the team. From a footballing perspective, it’s understandable. Partey was outstanding last season: fit, consistent, and one of Arsenal’s best performers in several big games.
Is it time to let Partey go?
But if the Ghanaian doesn’t accept what’s on the table, Arsenal may have to consider letting him go. Arteta’s public comments about wanting Partey to stay may have backfired slightly, giving the player a sense of leverage and entitlement over his future.
Yet elite clubs know when to make hard decisions. Just look at Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury and delivered, but that didn’t stop City from choosing to part ways. Before him, it was Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. City understand that sentiment must never get in the way of sustained progress.
If Arsenal truly want to operate at that level, they need to apply the same standard. With Martín Zubimendi expected to arrive this summer and Myles Lewis-Skelly emerging as an exciting internal option, the Gunners now have depth in midfield.
Commitment or cash?
If Partey is genuinely committed to Arsenal’s project, a fair contract offer should be enough. But if it’s about securing the most lucrative payday possible, then we all know the direction that conversation usually takes.. towards Saudi Arabia, MLS, or one final European payday.
There’s still time for clarity. But Arsenal should not get dragged into long, drawn-out negotiations. They’ve moved on before, and they’ll move on again.
Your thoughts appreciated in the comments below.
Arsenal’s transfer is looking in disarray as always. There are at least 2 places where Arsenal needed players for long time i.e. a midfielder to replace Jorgino & a new goal scoring winger or a striker. But nothing has happened on that front yet while the competitors are making lot of progress.
This is not looking good so far
The writer sounds like he knows how much Partey was offered. If he’s offers what does doesn’t suit him, should he just accept? I’d the club doing him a favour? Aren’t the club making money off him? You’re saying all that based on the comments of one journalist who considered it a fair deal, but maybe the player doesn’t. Not a good writing technique
Vithal, I’m almost tempted to agree with you about Arsenal’s transfer dealings so far. What with the annoying uncertainty about Zubimendi and the seemingly unending negotiations for a striker.
But it’s early days yet. I believe we’ll get it right at the end. Even if we don’t get the initial targets, the market has a way of throwing up unanticipated opportunities which may even be better than the original targets
We should be moving on from Partey. He is done. Up against dynamic and athletic opposition midfielders he blows hot and cold.
Watching him struggling to keep up against the Newcastle and PSG midfielders was very revealing to me. He kept being left for dead because he couldn’t keep up with those players running off him.
He has been a good servant for Arsenal but I think he shouldn’t be a main starter against the big teams. He can take over from Jorginho by playing that experience to come on when we need to pack up the midfield in the last 12 to 20 minutes of the game..