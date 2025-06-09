Partey yet to sign contract offer. Is it time for Arsenal to move on?

While Mikel Arteta has gone on record to say he wants Thomas Partey to remain at Arsenal, a key question still hangs in the air, why hasn’t the midfielder signed a new deal?

According to The Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor, Arsenal offered Partey what they considered a competitive contract nearly ten days ago. But as it stands, there is still no agreement between the parties. The delay isn’t due to a breakdown in communication, but rather a reflection of the caution from Partey’s side, this next contract could be the final big one of his career.

At 31, Partey is aware of the stakes. His representatives are reportedly keen to see the terms reflect both his quality and importance to the team. From a footballing perspective, it’s understandable. Partey was outstanding last season: fit, consistent, and one of Arsenal’s best performers in several big games.

Is it time to let Partey go?

But if the Ghanaian doesn’t accept what’s on the table, Arsenal may have to consider letting him go. Arteta’s public comments about wanting Partey to stay may have backfired slightly, giving the player a sense of leverage and entitlement over his future.

Yet elite clubs know when to make hard decisions. Just look at Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury and delivered, but that didn’t stop City from choosing to part ways. Before him, it was Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. City understand that sentiment must never get in the way of sustained progress.

If Arsenal truly want to operate at that level, they need to apply the same standard. With Martín Zubimendi expected to arrive this summer and Myles Lewis-Skelly emerging as an exciting internal option, the Gunners now have depth in midfield.

Commitment or cash?

If Partey is genuinely committed to Arsenal’s project, a fair contract offer should be enough. But if it’s about securing the most lucrative payday possible, then we all know the direction that conversation usually takes.. towards Saudi Arabia, MLS, or one final European payday.

There’s still time for clarity. But Arsenal should not get dragged into long, drawn-out negotiations. They’ve moved on before, and they’ll move on again.

