Partey’s injury has sealed Jorginho’s transfer fate at Arsenal

Thomas Partey’s injury setback has effectively quashed any hopes of Jorginho departing from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Despite continued interest from Turkish and possibly Saudi clubs, whose transfer windows are still open, Arsenal may have contemplated the possibility of Jorginho’s departure in the coming weeks. However, Partey’s recent injury sustained in training has thrown a wrench into these plans, as it is expected to sideline him for an extended period, making Jorginho’s departure less likely.

While Jorginho has only seen limited playing time for the Gunners this season, his prospects for more minutes on the pitch have now improved due to Partey’s absence. Fenerbahce has maintained its interest in acquiring his services and might still make a move before their transfer window closes.

Nevertheless, a report on Sport Witness indicates that Partey’s injury has led Arsenal to change their stance, and they are no longer willing to let Jorginho leave the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho remains an important member of our squad at the moment and the midfielder will now become a more prominent performer for us.

The club must keep him at all costs because if we allow him to leave, we will pay a huge price for that decision when one of our midfielders gets injured.

