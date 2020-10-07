Partey’s signing a reward for Mikel Arteta’s good work so far

Mikel Arteta’s positive impact on Arsenal since he became the club’s manager is the reason why the club’s owners backed him with the signing of Thomas Partey, it has been revealed by the Athletic.

The Gunners have been on the trail of the midfielder all summer and all their efforts to sign him got the same response, which was that they had to pay his release clause.

The 50m release clause was seen as too much by Arsenal who believed that they could get cheaper alternatives.

But they eventually paid the money to sign him on transfer deadline day with the report claiming Josh Kroenke gave the go-ahead for the club to splash the cash.

It claimed that the club’s owners have been impressed by the work that Arteta has done so far and they believed that if they back the Spaniard, he will deliver a top-four finish for the club.

The Spaniard has already won the FA Cup and Community Shield and he will be competing in four competitions this season.

After knocking out Liverpool, the Gunners remain one of the teams that can win the Carabao Cup.

The Europa League is another competition that they have done well in recently and they will hope to win it this season.