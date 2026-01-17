Pat Nevin says Arsenal were unlucky not to win the Forest game

Pat Nevin believes Arsenal were unfortunate not to defeat Nottingham Forest when the two sides met in the Premier League today. Mikel Arteta’s team approached the match with confidence and commitment, working hard throughout the contest in the belief that their efforts would be rewarded with a victory.

Arsenal have been pushing relentlessly in their attempt to secure the Premier League title, knowing that consistent wins are essential at this stage of the season. Against Forest, their intent was clear from the outset, as they pressed forward and looked to impose themselves on the game. However, their determination was matched by an opponent equally committed to avoiding defeat.

Arsenal’s effort without the reward

Nottingham Forest entered the match fully aware of what was at stake for them and showed resilience and organisation throughout. They defended with purpose and intensity, making it difficult for Arsenal to convert pressure into goals. Despite Arsenal’s sustained effort and attacking intent, they were unable to find the breakthrough they needed.

This result could become a source of frustration for Arteta’s side if they fall short in the title race later in the season. Matches like this are often remembered when margins prove decisive. Arsenal arguably possess the strongest squad in England at present, yet on this occasion, they were unable to score, despite creating opportunities and maintaining control for long periods.

Nevin points to missed chances

Nevin was keen to stress that the outcome did not reflect a lack of effort or ambition from Arsenal. Instead, he suggested that fortune played its part, with chances failing to result in goals despite the team’s overall performance. His assessment underlined the fine balance between success and disappointment at the highest level.

Speaking via BBC Live, Nevin offered his perspective on the contest and Arsenal’s display. “Arsenal are very strong, but they didn’t play their very best. However, they created enough chances to win the game and they were unlucky.”

His comments highlight the sense that Arsenal did much right on the day, even if the final result did not reflect their ambitions.