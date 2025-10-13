Pat Nevin thinks Chelsea might regret doing one deal with Arsenal

Pat Nevin has questioned Chelsea’s decision to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal, despite the club bringing in Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United as his replacement. The former Chelsea player believes the transfer may not have been the right move, particularly given Madueke’s strong form since joining the Gunners.

Chelsea’s Transfer Decision Under Scrutiny

Madueke had been an important figure for Chelsea throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, known for his pace, creativity and attacking intent. During the summer, while competing at the Club World Cup, he accepted an offer from Arsenal, a move that raised eyebrows among supporters and pundits alike. The Blues chose not to stand in his way, confident that the attacking reinforcements they had already signed, along with plans to acquire more, would offset his departure.

Since making the switch to North London, Madueke has impressed both at club level and with the England national team. Meanwhile, Chelsea has continued to move forward with their rebuilding strategy. However, the decision to part ways with a player who had shown such promise has sparked debate among fans, many of whom believe the club may have acted too hastily.

Nevin’s Perspective on the Madueke Transfer

As reported by Escapist Magazine, when asked whether Chelsea might come to regret selling Madueke, Pat Nevin said: “It’s a good question because usually I would say no because Chelsea sell so many players that you forget after where they’ve gone. But this time maybe. I have to say my eyebrows were raised when they let Noni Madueke go. And to bring Garnacho in… I’m not sure yet. Really not sure.”

Nevin’s remarks reflect a broader sense of uncertainty about Chelsea’s transfer strategy, particularly when it involves young players who appear to be hitting their stride. Madueke’s impact at Arsenal has highlighted his potential value, and he seems to be thriving in a system that allows him more creative freedom.

For Arsenal, the addition of Madueke provides valuable depth in wide areas, offering support for Bukayo Saka and giving the team another direct, dynamic attacking option.

