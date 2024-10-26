Pat Nevin thinks Liverpool have been saving their energy for the big clash against Arsenal

This weekend’s Premier League highlight fixture is Arsenal versus Liverpool on Sunday evening. The two Premier League title contenders will face off in a game that will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the Premier League title battle.

Pat Nevin has sent the Gooners a spoiler ahead of that game. In his reaction to the Reds’ 1-0 triumph over RB Leipzig, the former Everton player revealed something that should concern Gooners. He stated that based on what he witnessed in the game, Mohammed Salah did not give his all, implying that he was reserving himself for the Arsenal game.For Liverpool, Nevin believes the game against Arsenal will be their toughest, and Salah will undoubtedly want to perform at his best.

The ex-Toffee admitted, “Players like Mohamed Salah, they know that, if they go all in, all of the time, they won’t last the season.

“You didn’t see the best of Salah at Leipzig; I suspect you might see the best of him against Arsenal, and he’s not the only one you can say that about.

“Liverpool are improving and will improve more, but their biggest test of the season [so far] will be Sunday.”

The forecast that Salah “could explode” against Arsenal on Sunday is not something any Gooner wants to hear. Ricardo Calafiori’s injury in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk has already raised questions about who will play left-back. It is unclear whether Arteta will start the seasoned Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back in an attempt to limit Salah or if he would be daring and give Myles Lewis Skelly his first start.

Regardless, whoever starts at the left back will have to step up significantly to neutralize Salah’s threat. The Egyptian star has scored 10 goals in 16 competitive appearances against Arsenal; he should not surpass that statistic this weekend.

