Patino gives Juventus more reasons to sign him after they watched him

Juventus closely observed Charlie Patino during his recent game for Swansea in the FA Cup against Morecambe.

The Italian giants have been tracking the young Arsenal talent for several months, finding his profile intriguing. Patino had a successful loan spell at Blackpool last season and has continued to impress while at Swansea.

Arsenal has sanctioned these loan moves to provide Patino with valuable game time, with the hope that he can break into the Gunners’ first team next season. However, the intense competition for a place in the current Arsenal squad might prompt them to consider potential transfer options.

Juventus is interested in securing his signature, and Tuttojuve reports that they watched him score in the game against Morecambe, further increasing their desire to sign him.

While Juventus does not plan to make a move for him in the current transfer window, they will continue to evaluate the England youth international until the summer, when they can sign players again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is little doubt that Patino is a fine young player and we are not surprised that Juve is following him.

This does not mean he will get a chance in our first team next season and we could sell him for a good fee.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…