Patino names Arsenal player that is “very very good” and who he looks up to

Charlie Patino has named Martin Odegaard as one of the impressive players he has been watching in training.

The youngster has been earmarked for greatness at the club and has spent some time in first-team training.

He marked his debut with a goal for the club in the Carabao Cup win over Sunderland.

Odegaard joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in the summer and has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League so far.

As Patino trains with the senior team, he will no doubt learn from most of them and he names the Norwegian as one player he has been looking up to.

“Odegaard is amazing in training. He’s really settled in now. He’s a player I really look up to, he’s helped me a lot. Odegaard is very, very good,” Patino said on a live Facebook stream.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging by his recent form, Odegaard is one of our most important players now and Patino is smart to watch him in training.

We expect the teenage midfield star to become a leading player at the club in the future and fans would be happy he is paying attention in training with the seniors.

He delighted most of us in the game against Sunderland. Hopefully, he will get more cup minutes as the FA Cup begins this weekend.

