Patino reveals why he left Arsenal on loan again to Swansea

Arsenal’s young talent, Charlie Patino, has provided insights into his decision to embark on another loan spell away from the club.

Highly regarded within the Emirates ranks, Patino gained valuable experience by featuring prominently for Blackpool in the competitive environment of the Championship during the previous season.

While Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, holds Patino in high esteem and even granted him his debut with the first team, it seems that the young player might not yet be fully prepared for consistent appearances at the top level of the club.

With just one more season remaining on his current contract at the conclusion of this campaign, Arsenal has chosen to facilitate Patino’s development by sending him out on loan once again. This time, Patino will join Swansea City with the expectation that the increased playing time will contribute to his growth as a top-tier player.

After being unveiled by the Swans, he explains why he left, as quoted by Wales Online:

“I feel like I still have a lot of learning to do and that’s why I’ve taken the step to come here to try to take my game to the next level. My debut for Arsenal was very special. I was given the opportunity to be on the bench and thankfully the game was looking comfortable which meant the gaffer could bring me on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino has a lot of potential and is one player we expect to break into the first team, but he needs game time and that will not come at the Emirates just yet.

These loan spells will help him to improve himself and perhaps move closer to breaking into our first team.

