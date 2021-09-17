Patino set for Arsenal first team chance amidst interest from Barcelona

Mikel Arteta is prepared to hand a first-team chance to Charlie Patino as he continues to impress in the club’s youth team.

The 17-year-old is one of the best players in his age group and he has been getting chances to train with the Arsenal first team.

In those training sessions, he has impressed and is now set to be promoted permanently to the senior squad by Arteta, according to Mirror Football.

The England youth international turns 18 next month and hasn’t made his first-team debut for Arsenal yet, but he has caught the attention of Barcelona with the Gunners now looking to fast-track his promotion to their first team.

The report claims that Arsenal has been so impressed by his performance that the Gunners will probably start him in their Carabao Cup match against AFC Wimbledon.

The report states that he played for the Gunners in their behind-closed-doors friendly game against Brentford earlier in the month and could get another chance in the Wimbledon match.

He will get motivation from the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe and a fine performance from him in that game could earn him a permanent promotion to the club’s first team.