Patrice Evra gives his prediction for the North London derby

Former Manchester United man Patrice Evra believes Arsenal will defeat Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

Both clubs will face each other in one of the most important North London Derbies in recent memory.

Arsenal is in superb form and has spent most of the campaign at the top of the league table, while Spurs have struggled with inconsistency despite starting the season very well.

Antonio Conte’s men have a chance to throw a spanner in Arsenal’s title bid and they will relish the opportunity to disrupt the form of their neighbours.

However, Evra does not think Spurs will get near the Gunners and expects Arsenal to win the game and even the league.

He said as quoted by Football365:

“They should beat Tottenham, I don’t see why they can’t win. It’s a derby, anything can happen, the wrong decision and injustice, but I just don’t see why they can’t win. They have to be careful of Tottenham because Conte and the players are really hurt.

“It’s going to be a big game but when you look at what’s going on with both sides at the moment you have to give credit to Arsenal. They have to win every game if they want to win the title, and they can.

“I believe Arsenal can win the title, when I see their fans they are all scared and don’t want me to say it, but the way they are playing, there’s isn’t another team that’s playing better football and being dominant right now. They aren’t afraid and they aren’t kids anymore.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can beat Spurs on our current form, but we must be prepared to work hard in that game and stay humble.

In the derbies, table position rarely counts and the team that wants it more will win.

Most people are tipping us to earn all the victory, but the Lilywhites are a well-trained side and we must respect them.

