Patrice Evra tells Arsenal why their target will thrive in England

Patrick Evra is the latest pundit to praise Manu Kone after the midfielder was linked with a move to Arsenal this summer while continuing to impress for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His performances have strengthened his growing reputation and attracted further attention during the tournament.

France has an established squad, and Kone was selected ahead of Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, a decision that raised some eyebrows before the competition began. As a result, the midfielder has been under pressure to justify his inclusion, but he has responded with a series of composed displays.

Kone continues to impress for France

The Roma midfielder has handled the pressure well and has been one of the standout players in the France camp during the tournament. He has featured in at least three matches so far and has consistently produced strong performances whenever called upon.

Each time Kone has taken to the pitch, he has demonstrated his quality and left many neutral observers impressed by his ability. His energy, composure, and work rate have helped him become one of the most talked-about players in the France squad.

Evra has been closely following France during the World Cup as they continue to be tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition. The former left back believes Kone has been one of the players who have stood out most during the tournament.

Evra backs Kone for Premier League success

Speaking about the midfielder, Evra explained why he believes Kone has the qualities to succeed in England. According to Football London, he said:

“I like Manu Kone’s profile for the Premier League. He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team. Those things matter in England.

“The Premier League is faster. You don’t get time to breathe. So the important thing is adaptation. Don’t judge him after five games.

“If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well. He has the tools. Then it is about consistency.”

Kone’s performances have continued to attract attention, and his displays for France have only strengthened the belief that he could thrive at the highest level.