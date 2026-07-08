Patrice Evra tells Arsenal why their target will thrive in England

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As I have said earlier, he is the one to go for in midfield.
Mané is a physically strong, aggressive midfielder, who is duel strong and good at driving the ball forward quickly. A player who fits well with what Arteta misses. Can play both the 6 and 8 roles. Koné will be able to make a difference right now, he is in his prime. Very strong WC performance, which unfortunately will probably push the price upwards, but still I think it is a player that Arsenal should definitely go for.
I think they should just sell or loan zubi,
I wait to see what sir arteta will do with him especially if we sign a midfielder (I haven’t seen kone play but I’ve seen bouhaddi) and
we have also merino and skelly who are above zubi on performance meter.
odegard might fancy the 8 role too