Patrice Evra warns Arsenal about a rival who is back in business

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has issued a warning to Arsenal about the threat posed by Liverpool in the Premier League title race. While many consider Arsenal and Manchester City to be the primary contenders for the title, Evra emphasises the danger of underestimating Liverpool.

Despite not finishing in the top four last season, Liverpool underwent a rebuilding phase, particularly in their midfield. The team has enjoyed a strong start to the current season, with new signings quickly integrating into the squad. This has propelled them into contention for the league title, defying initial expectations.

While some may still anticipate a title race primarily between last season’s top two clubs, Evra believes that Liverpool has firmly established itself as a contender in the ongoing title race.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t want to answer. We have to be neutral, we work on TV.

‘Credit to Liverpool and they deserve it. I think they are a serious contender to win the title.

‘We talk a lot about Man City and Arsenal and of course, City have two games in hand.

‘Liverpool, I think, they’re back in business. They’re top of the league and the will keep because they’ve got that consistency. They’ve got a great manager.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot rule out Liverpool from the title race even though they have not found the consistency that we are used to.

The Reds will be in the race for a long time and we must start to take them seriously.

