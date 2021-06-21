Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Patrick van Aanholt is still an option for Arsenal

Arsenal considering signing Dutch star

Arsenal are believed to be open to the idea of landing Crystal Palace’s defender Patrick Van Aanholt this summer.

The initial enquiries were made for the Dutch international all the way back in January. But no offer was put forward to The Eagles.

Although the Gunners prefer a younger profile for the back-up left back position, Van Aanholt’s homegrown status and contractual situation is appealing.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Selhurst Park concludes at the end of the current month. Thus, it is likely he will have several suitors.

The defender, who came up through Chelsea’s academy set-up has vast experience in playing in the Premier League. The former Sunderland man has made 213 league appearances, scoring an impressive 21 times while assisting a further 15.

The teams that he has featured for in England include Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic.

Thus, he comes with a heavy baggage of experience in English football. Aanholt also boasts experience in Netherlands’ Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem, and of course he is currently with the Belgium national side at the Euros.

The Dutchman made 23 appearances for The Eagles last campaign and 134 in total. However, his journey appears to be coming to an end at South London.

Arsenal can save a few millions if they sign Van Aanholt on a free. The deal can free up cash for other “priority areas” like the central attacking midfield, defensive midfield and at center-back.

But my opinion is still the same: Arsenal should only look at younger players who can be sold for a profit. What do you guys think?

Yash Bisht

Posted by

  1. gunnerforlife says:
    June 21, 2021 at 11:33 am

    He has experience and can be a good choice for Arsenal, perfect backup for KT. The fact he is coming free without any transfer fee can be beneficial for Arsenal as the money can be used in other areas.

  2. guy says:
    June 21, 2021 at 11:42 am

    agree as long as he’s not goung to be an expensive albatross. Not a bad player.

    OT – FIRST TRANSFER!!!!!!!!!! lol
    (Trae Coyle to Lausanne. No of course we didnt get any money…)

