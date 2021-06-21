Patrick van Aanholt is still an option for Arsenal

Arsenal considering signing Dutch star

Arsenal are believed to be open to the idea of landing Crystal Palace’s defender Patrick Van Aanholt this summer.

The initial enquiries were made for the Dutch international all the way back in January. But no offer was put forward to The Eagles.

Although the Gunners prefer a younger profile for the back-up left back position, Van Aanholt’s homegrown status and contractual situation is appealing.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Selhurst Park concludes at the end of the current month. Thus, it is likely he will have several suitors.

Arsenal left back update: Bertrand and Doig looking unlikely as mentioned before. Expectation is that Arsenal are prioritising other areas (CM & CB) first. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 21, 2021

Arsenal are looking for a younger profile left back, as first reported by @David_Ornstein. However, I’m told that Patrick van Aanholt could still be an option for #AFC later in the window. Enquiries were made for the Dutch international in January. pic.twitter.com/0bxvqAtpVb — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 21, 2021

The defender, who came up through Chelsea’s academy set-up has vast experience in playing in the Premier League. The former Sunderland man has made 213 league appearances, scoring an impressive 21 times while assisting a further 15.

The teams that he has featured for in England include Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic.

Thus, he comes with a heavy baggage of experience in English football. Aanholt also boasts experience in Netherlands’ Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem, and of course he is currently with the Belgium national side at the Euros.

If I could explain to you what it means to us, to be able to step out with your countrymen and represent your nation…complete energy 🔋…tomorrow we go again 🦁 🇳🇱 #WeTheWave pic.twitter.com/tMrRXQXW3P — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 16, 2021

The Dutchman made 23 appearances for The Eagles last campaign and 134 in total. However, his journey appears to be coming to an end at South London.

Arsenal can save a few millions if they sign Van Aanholt on a free. The deal can free up cash for other “priority areas” like the central attacking midfield, defensive midfield and at center-back.

But my opinion is still the same: Arsenal should only look at younger players who can be sold for a profit. What do you guys think?

Yash Bisht