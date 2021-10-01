Patrick van Aanholt mocks Arsenal loanee after yet another controversial episode

Matteo Guendouzi was involved in more controversy when Olympique Marseille faced Galatasaray in the Europa League yesterday.

Former Crystal Palace left-back, Patrick van Aanholt brought down the midfielder in the penalty box, and the referee awarded a penalty.

However, VAR overturned the decision.

Both players then clashed after the game and had to be separated by teammates.

The Dutchman didn’t allow the feud to die on the pitch and took to his Twitter account after the game to mock the Arsenal loanee.

He claimed they had wrongly given Guendouzi the penalty and he shouldn’t be running his mouth after VAR proved that.

He then adds that he’d pull off the wig on the Frenchman’s head with a gif of Marouane Fellaini dragging the midfielder by his hair.

Van Aanholt tweeted: ‘Running your mouth after VAR proved you wrong… likkleman needs to relax before I snatch that wig off his head. Well done to my lions for a well earned point on the roads,’

This is the latest episode involving Guendouzi, whose teammates are reportedly fed up with his attitude and it could make it hard for Arsenal to sell him next summer.

He has already fallen out with Mikel Arteta and will hardly be given a second chance at the Emirates.