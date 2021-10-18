Patrick Vieira claims Arsenal’s Ben White lacks ‘passion and love’

Patrick Vieira has responded to Arsenal defender Ben White‘s recent comments where he claimed he didn’t know too much of the Crystal Palace manager because he didn’t watch much football.

White joined from Brighton this summer in a deal believed to have cost in the region of £50 Million, and has quickly established himself as a key member of our backline.

The 24 year-old is likely to continue in his role when our side takes on Palace this evening, and was interviewed ahead of the upcoming fixture which has seen plenty of focus on the two managers, but he defender admits that he doesn’t know all-too much about Vieira.

Our former club captain and Arsenal Invincible Vieira claims White’s comments highlight a lack of passion and love for the game, adding that this is something a little more common in England than other countries.

“It matters,” Vieira responded(as quoted by the Express).

“Watching games shows the passion and love you have. Thierry would watch any kind of game in any league in any country.

“He knew everything about the game. I played with Cesc Fabregas and the Spanish players watched games every day.

“It’s a different culture here in England – not better, not worse. But in France or Spain players watch football – also Italy where I played as well.”