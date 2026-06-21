Patrick Vieira Defends Arsenal Star Ahead Of England’s Ghana Clash

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has leapt to the defence of Noni Madueke, insisting there is “nobody better” suited to England’s current tactical setup than the Gunners winger.

Madueke is expected to retain his place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI when England face Ghana on Tuesday, with Bukayo Saka still being carefully managed after his Achilles issue.

The Arsenal attacker impressed during England’s opening 4-2 victory over Croatia, winning the penalty that led to Harry Kane’s first goal and providing the pace and directness Tuchel appears to want from his wide players.

Despite that performance, some supporters and pundits continue to question whether Madueke should start ahead of alternatives such as Cole Palmer.

Vieira Explains Why Madueke Fits Tuchel’s System

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Vieira made it clear he believes Madueke is ideally suited to the role England require.

‘When you look at England’s first game, I think it was quite positive,’ the Arsenal legend and 1998 World Cup winner replied.

‘We just hope that Saka’s injury is not that bad and he will come back because those players coming from the bench will have a massive impact.

‘The way that they play in the first-half, and I think the role and responsibility of Kane will be quite the same, he’s going to drop. So you expect those wingers to run in behind with pace and you are not going to find somebody better than Madueke to do it.

‘I think we are… maybe the press are a little bit hard on him. But so far, he’s been really positive. And I think there is a really clear idea about how they want to play the game.

‘So if he’s got the same kind of attitude on the field, I think he can still do a really good job for England.’

Vieira’s comments highlight exactly why Madueke was selected in the squad and why Tuchel appears reluctant to make changes despite the pressure from some quarters.

Arsenal Duo Could Play Key Roles For England

While Madueke is expected to start again, Arsenal supporters will also be keeping a close eye on Saka’s recovery.

The winger came off the bench against Croatia and immediately made an impact, setting up Marcus Rashford’s late goal to help England secure all three points.

However, Tuchel has repeatedly stressed the importance of managing Saka’s workload during the early stages of the tournament, making another substitute appearance seem more likely than a start against Ghana.

If England can secure victory in Boston, they will guarantee their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

That could also allow Tuchel to continue easing Saka back into full fitness while maintaining the balance and pace that Vieira believes Madueke brings to the side.

For Arsenal supporters, it is another reminder of the growing influence the club’s players are having on the international stage.

Do you agree with Patrick Vieira’s assessment, Gooners? Is Noni Madueke currently England’s best option on the right wing while Bukayo Saka works his way back to full fitness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…