Patrick Vieira explains why Arsenal are operating on “a different level”

Arsenal have made a bright start to the season. They currently sit top of the Premier League with 16 points, one ahead of Liverpool.

With five wins, a draw and a single defeat, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three, Arsenal mean business. They look weaponised, playing with the sharpness and swagger of a title-winning side.

Intentions Clear

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, speaking about this Arsenal team, suggests that, as impressive as they have been, it was all to be expected.

Vieira, who captained the Gunners the last time they lifted the league title, believes the Gunners made their intentions clear with their brilliant summer transfer activity.

Having fallen short in the title race three seasons in a row, he feels this could finally be the campaign Arsenal go all the way.

“Arteta made a really strong statement by bringing those players,” Vieira told Sky Sports. “I think on the field, so far, they are doing really good games, and I believe Arsenal are part of those few teams that can win the Premier League. I think you will have to count on Arsenal to be competitive and to be there to fight until the end because the players they managed to bring will put the quality of the team in a different level.”

Arsenal’s willingness to spend in the summer showed they were not just aiming to compete, they were aiming to conquer. While they have made it their mission to be in the title conversation, they have mostly found themselves in the chasing pack.

Pace-Setters

Now, they are leading the charge and should set the pace in the Premier League. The real challenge for Mikel Arteta and his squad is sustaining that momentum.

But with the depth and quality he has at his disposal, smart rotation and sharp team selection could help Arsenal maintain the high standards needed to grind out result after result.

If they do, they might finally shed the bridesmaid tag and become champions, quenching their long title drought with Martin Odegaard joining Vieira as the next Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy.

Are you feeling as positive as Vieira?

Daniel O

